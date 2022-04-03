Bombs recovered from Bagtui village in Birbhum, CBI to conduct psychological test on accused

On Sunday, a CBI team and an anti-bomb squad recovered a large number of bombs from Bagtui village in Birbhum. According to the police, a CBI team and an anti-bomb squad raided the location after receiving a tip. During the search, several drum bombs were discovered near the house of Palash Sheikh, who is accused of killing Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy chief of the local Boroshal Village panchayat.

Palash’s house is located near the village’s entrance, and many top officials, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have lately visited the area in the aftermath of the Birbhum event. Nearly a dozen houses were set ablaze in Rampurhat village in Bengal’s Birbhum district recently, killing at least eight people, including two children. The incident occurred soon after the alleged murder of TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Pradhan, who had been attacked with crude bombs the day before by unknown assailants.

Meanwhile, the CBI team investigating the case will conduct a forensic psychological test on them because the nine accused’s statements do not match. On Sunday, the CBI filed an application in court for the same.