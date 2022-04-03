Bulldozer demolishes illegal construction on former MLA’s land in UP

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) razed illegal buildings on the land of former SP MLA Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, brother of former MP Ateeq Ahmed. In the Rawatpur area of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the PDA demolished illegal construction on over 150 bighas of land.

The area of land was allegedly surrounded by a boundary wall, and illegal construction was taking place on it without the permission of the Prayagraj Development Authority. The entire plot of land has been levelled by the PDA.

Former MLA Ashraf and his partner, Atul Dwivedi, were allegedly involved in the illegal construction. Ashraf, is an associate of alleged land mafia who is currently imprisoned at Bareilly jail. According to an official, over 50 criminals have confessed to police in the two weeks since the BJP retook power in Uttar Pradesh.

Reports from various parts of Uttar Pradesh also suggest several illegal encroachments have been removed with bulldozers which many consider now as a new emblem of the Yogi Adityanath government.