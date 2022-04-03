Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj death anniversary: Here are some fascinating facts about the Maratha warrior king

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire is a legendary leader known for his bravery, administrative abilities and combat methods. On the 342nd death anniversary of the great hero, here are some amazing facts about the warrior king:

1. Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630, in present-day Maharashtra, in the Bhonsle Maratha clan to Shahaji and Jijabai. His father was a Deccan Sultanate-serving Maratha commander.

2. Shivaji was named after Lord Shiva, according to numerous legends and reports. Scholars, on the other hand, believe he was named after Shivai, a local deity.

3. At Raigad in 1674, Shivaji was formally crowned as the Chhatrapati (emperor) of his empire.

4. He was a capable leader and a courageous fighter. He was an expert at guerilla warfare and planned covert military operations. For his technique of covert warfare, he was known as the mountain rat.

5. Despite being an avid scholar with extensive knowledge of sacred classics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata, he didn’t have any formal schooling.

Also Read: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to shoot for 40 days in Ooty: Reports

6. In addition, he is credited with resurrecting Hindu political and courtly traditions. He advocated for the use of Marathi and Sanskrit in governmental operations rather than the often used Persian.

7. He established the Ashta Pradhan Mandal, an administrative and advisory council of eight ministers that counselled Shivaji on different political and administrative concerns.

8. In 1665, he launched his first full-fledged naval expedition as the first indigenous monarch of mediaeval India to develop his own naval force.