Dh5 taxi booking service launched in UAE

Sharjah: The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah launched a Dh5 taxi booking service. A fee of Dh5 will be charged for the service. The time to complete the service depends on the type of vehicle. For regular or family vehicles the time will be 30 minutes and for women and people of determination it will be 1 hour.

Also Read: UAE based airline announces new service

Customers can book the service via the website or call 600525252 and the automated pager device available in government departments, hospitals, and hotels. Customers must provide data such as their location, contact number, date and time of reservation and the type of vehicle must be provided at the time of booking.