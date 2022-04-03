EKA launches new electric bus E9 in India

Mumbai: Commercial electric vehicle manufacturer, EKA launched its first e-bus E9 in India. The e-bus was unveiled by the Minister of Tourism and Environment in Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray along with Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of the EKA and Pinnacle Industries at the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave (AFC). EKA is a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries.

EKA E9 is powered by a 200KW electric motor. The engine can produce a maximum power of 200 KW and torque of 2500 NM. It also offers faster acceleration, more horsepower, greater traction power, industry-leading reliability, along with 17% gradeability to tackle any terrain and a regenerative braking system.

Also Read; Samsung launches Galaxy M33 5G in India: Know the specifications and price

The new e-bus features front and rear air suspension with ECAS. The company claims that the low entry/exit steps are ergonomically designed with kneeling features with lowest 650 mm floor height. This makes them extremely comfortable and accessible for the elderly, children, women and specially abled passengers.