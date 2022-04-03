Former Bangalore Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao to join AAP tomorrow

Bhaskar Rao, a former Bangalore police commissioner, is expected to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday. Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister and an AAP leader, will also be in attendance. Bhaskar Rao will be the AAP’s first candidate inducted ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections in 2023. He is most likely to run for the Bangalore seat of Basavanagudi.

Bhaskar Rao will also serve as the party’s Brahmin face. Because he is a local resident from Bangalore, his participation in the AAP will help the party gain ground. He has also served as a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and as a police commissioner in the city. The government recently accepted Bhaskar Rao’s resignation.

The AAP has its sights set on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections this year and the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections after a significant victory in the Punjab 2022 elections.