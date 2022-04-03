India Meteorological Department predicts severe heatwave in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave to severe heatwave condition in several states in the country for next few days. The IMD has predicted isolated heatwave conditions in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Vidarbha and Gujarat and Jharkhand till April 4. Severe heatwave will prevail in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for next five days.

The national weather agency also forecasted severe heatwave conditions at isolated places in New Delhi between April 3 and 6. IMD declares a severe heatwave, if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season’s normal.

Meanwhile, rainfall or thundershowers were observed at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The IMD warned of widespread or heavy rainfall over these regions for next five days.