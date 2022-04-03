Indian Railways announces 350 Bi-weekly summer special trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways announced that it will operate 350 superfast Bi-weekly summer special trains. These trains were announced to cater the rush of passengers during the season.

‘Plan your holidays! Central Railway summer specials at a glance. For Train 01921 bookings open from 4.4.2022 and for other Dn trains already open. Please visit http://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App. For bookings visit http://irctc.co.in’, tweeted Indian Railways.

Mumbai-Shalimar Fully Reserved AC Superfast Special trains will cover 20 trips and Panvel-Karmali Special will cover 10 trips. Pune-Jaipur fully reserved AC superfast special will cover 20 trips. The special trains will cover the distance between Bandra Terminus-Ajmer, Nagpur-Madgaon, Pune-Danapur, LTT-Samastipur Jn. and Pune-Karmali.