Low-intensity earthquake hits Tirupati

Tirupati: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck pilgrim town, Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred around 1:10 am at a depth of 20 km. The epicenter of the earthquake was 85 kilomter northeast of Tirupati.

There were no reports of any loss of life, injury or damage to property due to the earthquake. More details are awaited.