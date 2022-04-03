Nepal PM visits temples in Varanasi with Yogi Adityanath

Sher Bahadur Deuba, the Prime Minister of Nepal, arrived in Uttar Pradesh and visited the iconic temples of Varanasi with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They paid their respects at the Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples.

Deuba, Nepal’s prime minister, paid the visit as part of a three-day visit to India. On Sunday morning, he was met by C Yogi Adityanath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport. Later in the day, Sher Bahadur Deuba paid a visit to the Ganga ghats and the Shri Samrajyeshwar Pashupatinath Mahadev temple.

Deuba met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to launch the Himalayan nation’s only railway link between Janakpur, Nepal, and Jaynagar, India. Deuba arrived in New Delhi on Friday for his first bilateral visit since taking office in July of last year.