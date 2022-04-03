No-confidence motion against Imran Khan dismissed

Lahore: Pakistan’s National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday dismissed the no-confidence motion tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He rejected the motion by declaring it unconstitutional. The Deputy Speaker said that the motion is against Article 5 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad in view of possible violence. On the streets of the national capital, there is heavy police and paramilitary presence with shipping containers used to block off roads.

The Pakistan Assembly has been adjourned till 25 April.