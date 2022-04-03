Only vaccinated foreign students to get entry into Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will begin on-campus classes in phases in order to get the offline classes back on track after COVID-19. On Sunday, the university administration issued clear instructions for foreign students entering the campus. Students from other countries would be allowed to enter the university only after they had been vaccinated.

‘The AMU administration has issued an advisory that the foreign students who come to the AMU campus should come only after getting vaccination from their countries and only then will they be given admission, else they would not be allowed to enter,’ said S Ali Nabaw Zaidi, Deputy Proctor.

COVID-19 restrictions had previously been revoked in other states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Himachal Pradesh, following an overall decline in COVID-19 cases.