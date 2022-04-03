Prez dissolves Pakistan assembly on the advice of the PM; SC takes suo motu action

According to Geo News, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly at the suggestion of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken suo motu notice of the country’s condition. In a speech to the country following the defeat of a no-confidence vote in Parliament, Khan also called for new elections. ‘I urge the people of Pakistan to be ready for elections,’ Khan remarked. Farrukh Habib, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, has stated that elections will take place within 90 days.

The no-confidence resolution against PM Khan was rejected by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, who called it ‘unconstitutional.’ Suri took the helm when the opposition filed a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser only hours before the vote. The chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, accused the government of breaching the Constitution and stated that their attorneys were on their way to the Supreme Court.

Following the dissolution of the National Assembly, PTI supporters shouted slogans in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the Parliament. The party appears to be mocking opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Khan had described the Opposition’s bid to remove the National Assembly Speaker as a ‘surprise’ just hours before voting in Parliament.