Punjab Police arrested Delhi BJP Spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Following a complaint from an AAP leader, the Punjab Police have charged Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga with making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation. Bagga has been attacking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on the film ‘The Kashmir Files.’

Mr Bagga’s remarks, including those aimed at Mr Kejriwal, were made on March 30 during a BJP youth wing protest outside the chief minister’s residence in Delhi, according to the FIR, which was filed on April 1.

On Saturday, the BJP Yuva Morcha leader said that a Punjab Police team had arrived at his home in the national capital to arrest him, but that he was unaware of any FIR against him. In the Delhi Assembly, Mr Bagga accused Mr Kejriwal of mocking the plight of displaced Kashmiri Pandits and demanded an apology.

He was targeted out by the AAP for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Mr Kejriwal. Mr Bagga is accused of making provocative, false, and inflammatory statements to offend religious feelings, promote disharmony, and foster feelings of enmity, hatred, and ill-will, according to AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali, in his complaint.