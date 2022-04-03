Punjab to hire 10,500 teachers, says Education minister.

Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Sunday that the Punjab government will soon hire 10,500 teachers to solve a teacher shortage, reiterating the AAP government’s commitment to improving the state’s education system.

‘AAP government in Punjab led by Bhagwant Singh Mann is committed to transform education as well as sports scenarios in the state in letter and spirit,’ Hayer said in a cultural function at a government smart primary school in Chananwala village, Fazilka district.

He stated that the state would lead the country in both education and sports while outlining the government’s education policy. ‘The shortage of teachers would be filled with the new recruitment which would also increase employment opportunities for the youth,’ he said.

Party MLAs Narinderpal Singh Sawna, Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, and Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir accompanied Hayer. According to the education minister, new courses will be introduced in all government colleges so that students can get the most up-to-date education.