‘Raping girls and eating dogs’; Russian soldiers’ intercepted communications reveal shocking details!

Human misery appears to be unending in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Every day, horrifying facts emerge from war-torn Ukraine. According to a story in the UK-based Daily Mirror, the Ukrainian Security Services (SSU) has allegedly collected recordings of Russian soldiers bragging about ‘raping underage girls and eating pets’ in their native language.

In the allegedly intercepted radio conversation, a man can be heard saying, ‘We have three tank guys here, and they raped a girl’. A woman’s voice afterward said, ‘Who did it?’ The guy replied, ‘The three tankers. She was 16 years old’. The woman then asked whether he was referring to ‘our boys,’ to which the man replied, ‘absolutely’. The woman was then heard cursing in Russian.

‘Second Audio’

The second audio clip features a man asking another fellow, ‘Are you eating okay at least?’

The second male voice responded saying ‘not too bad’.

‘we ate Alabay (dog) yesterday’.

Then the first voice asked, ‘Who?’

‘Alabay,’ the second voice clarifies.

When asked again whether you ate dogs or what, the second man responded, ‘We have as we wanted some meat’.

Then this led the first man to ask ‘Why, you have nothing to eat?’.

The other soldier said that, despite having ready-to-eat meals, they were sick of them. The recorded chats were made public by the SSU amid concerns over Moscow’s peace talks.