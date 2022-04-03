Samsung launches Galaxy M33 5G in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: South Korean consumer electronic brand, Samsung launched its latest 5G smartphone, Galaxy M33 5G in India. It will go on sale starting April 8, at 12 noon. Customers can buy the smartphone from Samsung.com, Amazon and select retail stores. It is priced at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB+128GB variant. The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 20,499. As part of the introductory offer, Samsung is offering a Rs 1000 discount on both variants.

The new smartphone is powered by a 5nm octa-core processor and runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. The smartphone is backed by a 6000 mAh battery that offers reverse charging support. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and has a Power Cool Tech that is said to be capable of minimising the heating issues faced by smartphones.

Also Read: Etihad Airways to launch new Airbus A350XWB from these Indian cities

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G houses a quad-camera setup – a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, another 2MP macro shooter and a 2 MP depth lens – on the back. On the front, the smartphone features an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.