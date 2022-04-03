Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to shoot for 40 days in Ooty: Reports

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda’s debut film, The Archies, with director Zoya Akhtar, has been generating excitement for quite some time. According to a recent report, Agastya Suhana and Khushi would be filming in Ooty for the next 40 days for the project. The photographs of them from the set recently went popular on social media, leading to speculation over who is portraying which character in the renowned comic book adaptation.

Reportedly, it was revealed that Khushi would portray Betty in the film, while Suhana will play Veronica. Agastya has secured the part of Archie Andrews. On the other hand, the whole cast of the film is yet to be disclosed.

A source said, ‘The filming will take place for the next 40 days in Ooty and areas surrounding the hill station. The production has hired local cast and crew on the project, with only the principal actors and core members of the team flying in from Mumbai’.