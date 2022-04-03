TV actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora expecting their first child; Shares pic

Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar recently took to their social media handle to reveal that the couple is expecting their first child.

On Saturday, they shared some stunning pictures from the Maldives on Instagram and wrote, ‘We’re expecting, a tiny miracle August 2022’.

As soon as the post was shared, fans, followers and celebrities flocked down to the comment section of the post and congratulate the duo for their surprising news. Kishwer Merchantt wrote, ‘I had a feeling, don’t know why .. congratulations. same month btw’. Suyyash Rai commented, ‘Congratulations guys God bless u guys with all the happiness’.

On the work front, Dheeraj Dhoopar is now acting in Ekta Kapoor’s television series ‘Kundali Bhagya’ with Shraddha Arya. The actor is widely known for his portrayal of Prem Bharadwaj in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’.

Vinny, on the other hand, started her career as an actress with Kasturi. She went on to star in the films ‘Aathvaan Vachan’ and ‘Kuchh Is Tara’. She also appeared in programmes like ‘Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg’ and ‘Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar’.