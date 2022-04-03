UAE based airline announces new service

Dubai: Dubai based low-budget air carrier, Flydubai announced new commercial passenger flight service to Pisa in Italy. It will also resume service to Catania in Italy. The airline will launch thrice-weekly flights on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays to Pisa International Airport (PSA) and Catania International Airport (CTA) from June 24.

It is the first carrier in the UAE to operate a direct flight from Dubai to Pisa and back. The air carrier also operates flights to Naples. All flights will be based out of Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The air carrier will deploy its Boeing 737 MAX air crafts for the services.

The flight schedule:

FZ1295 – DXB to PSA – Departs at 07:15, arriving at 12:00

FZ1296 – PSA to DXB – Departs at 13:00, arriving at 21:30

Return business class tickets from DXB to PSA start from AED 11,000 ($2,995) and economy class ‘Lite’ fares start from AED 2,500 ($680). Return business class fares from PSA to DXB start from EUR 2,500 ($2,760) and economy class ‘Lite’ tickets start from EUR 530 ($585).