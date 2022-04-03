Ukraine announces spring area forecast for 2022

Ukraine’s agriculture ministry raised its projection for the area to be sown for spring crops in 2022 on Saturday, citing no cause for the change.

According to the ministry, over 13.4 million hectares of various commodities, including crops such as corn, cereals, sugar beet, and sunflower, may be sown this year, in 3.5 million hectares less than in 2021.

The prognosis is much higher than Roman Leshchenko, then the agricultural minister, who predicted in March that the 2022 spring crop planting area will be less than half of what it was last year, at around 7 million hectares.

The ministry’s report did not provide acreage breakdowns for different commodities.

Ukraine is a key global agriculture producer and exporter, but the Russian invasion, which began in February, is predicted to result in a significant decline in the crop and exports in the 2022/23 season.

Farmers have already begun seeding spring wheat, barley, peas, sunflower, rape seed, sugar beet, and soy beans, according to the ministry.