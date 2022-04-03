Ukraine claims control over Kyiv region, Russia advances east

Ukraine announced on Saturday that its forces have retaken all districts surrounding Kyiv, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia’s invasion began.

The towns surrounding Kyiv bore the marks of five weeks of fighting as Russian troops regrouped for fights in east Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russian forces of leaving mines behind, and dead people littered the streets.

Since Russia’s withdrawal from the area this week, Ukrainian troops have retaken more than 30 towns and villages near Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials.

‘The entire Kyiv region has been liberated from the invader,’ posted Hanna Malyar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister, on Facebook.

The remains of more than a dozen victims lined one road in the recaptured village of Bucha. Hands and feet poked their way through the red mud heaped on top of a mass grave in the grounds of a church.

Anatoliy Fedoruk, the mayor of Bucha, stated that more than 300 people had been slain. Many people cried as they recalled near-death experiences.

‘We don’t want them to come back,’ Mariya Zhelezova, 74, said after Russian forces opened fire on her. ‘I had a dream today that they had left and never returned,’ she said.

Atrocities in Bucha horrified British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who expressed support for the International Criminal Court’s investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine.