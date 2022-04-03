Video of students harassing V-C; Bengal Governor seeks report from Chief Secretary

After a video of students, including TMC student leader Giyasuddin Mandal, harassing the vice-chancellor of Alia University went viral on social media, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday asked the Chief Secretary to submit a report.

‘Such state of affairs where law violator rogue elements have their way with no fear of law is certainly fearful scenario for law abiders.’ the Governor said on Twitter after TMC student leader Giyasuddin Mandal was arrested. Students, including Giyasuddin, are shown in the viral video using derogatory language toward V-C Mohammad Ali. The V-C was also threatened with being beaten up.

Meanwhile, the BJP and leftist parties blamed the incident on Mamata’s government. Last Friday, Giyasuddin and a few other students started yelling at the vice-chancellor, according to the viral video. Alia university had rusticated Giyasuddin a few years ago on corruption charges, and he went to protest an alleged corruption incident while publishing the university’s PHD list last Friday.