‘Wear mask as long as Ajit Pawar and I continue to wear it’: Maharashtra CM

The Maharashtra government withdrew Covid-19 limitations in the state two days ago, including the mask requirement, since the fatal virus cases in the state had decreased dramatically. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that people should be cautious and wear the mask as long as he and his deputy Ajit Pawar do.

The Chief Minister, speaking at the opening of new metro rail lines in the city, stated that while masks are no longer required, people must be vigilant.

Thackeray inaugurated Metro lines 7 and 2A on Saturday, which will serve Andheri and the surrounding western suburbs. ‘I saw most people did not wear masks. The only two people who have continued wearing masks since the day of the coronavirus outbreak in the state were me and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’, he said.

Also Read: TV actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora expecting their first child; Shares pic

‘As long as two of us are wearing masks, I would urge people to continue to cover their faces. Mask `sakti’ (compulsion) has been relaxed, but we are yet to reach the point of `mask-mukti’ (freedom from mask)’, the CM added.

Thackeray said that the measure will prevent the possibility of a new pandemic wave. According to an official, Maharashtra recorded 130 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 78,74,277 and the death toll to 1,47,787.