Yogi Adityanath to launch School Chalo Abhiyan from Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the School Chalo Abhiyan in Shravasti district to ensure that all primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh are fully enrolled. According to an official release issued here, the state government will make an effort to shape the future of primary education.

According to the statement, the School Chalo Abhiyan will begin in Shravasti, which has the lowest literacy rate in the state, followed by Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun, and Rampur. It said that districts with low literacy rates will be given priority. Yogi Adityanath, the state’s chief minister, has asked that primary schools in the state be upgraded.

According to the release, Yogi Adityanath stated that government schools must achieve all of the goals of Operation Kayakalp, which aims to give schools a facelift. Members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) must adopt one school each, in addition to all other public leaders who will be involved in the campaign, Yogi Adityanath added. Yogi Adityanath also remarked that officials should adopt schools for their holistic development.