Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste wins Album of the Year award for ‘We Are’; See full list of winners here…

Las vegas: Jon Batiste, the most nominated this year, won Album of the Year for ‘We Are’, along with four other categories in the Grammy Awards 2022. He cleaned up with five awards, the most of any artist this year.
Congratulations Album Of The Year Winner – ‘We Are’ @JonBatiste #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/UJPztlDWy9
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Batiste- a bandleader and television personality, whose previous prizes include an Oscar for his soundtrack to the Pixar animated movie ‘Soul’- surprised Grammy watchers by scoring 11 nominations this year, the most of any artist. ‘We Are’ is his eighth studio album, which was largely written and recorded prior to both the pandemic and 2020´s mass Black Lives Matter protests but featured prescient lyrics touching on relevant themes.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is being hosted by Trevor Noah. The Grammys were meant to be held in January and were postponed because of a spike in COVID numbers due to the Omicron variant.
See the full list of award winners…
- Record of the Year: Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic
- Album of the Year: We Are, Jon Batiste
- Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
- Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
- Best Rock Performance: Making a Fire, Foo Fighters
- Best Metal Performance: The Alien, Dream Theater
- Best Rock Song: Waiting on a War
- Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
- Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Kiss Me More, Doja Cat and SZA
- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour by Olivia Rodrigo
- Best R&B Performance: Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic, Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan
- Best Traditional R&B Performance: Fight for You, H.E.R.
- Best R&B Song: Leave the Door Open
- Best Progressive R&B Album: Table for Two, Lucky Daye
- Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales?, Jazmine Sullivan
- Best Rap Performance: Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Best Melodic Rap Performance: Hurricane, Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
- Best Rap Song: Jail
- Best Rap Album: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
- Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2), Chick Corea
- Best Jazz Vocal Album: Song wrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
- Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver by Christian McBride Big Band
- Best Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes
- Best Alternative Music Album: Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent
- Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Alive by Rufus Du Sol
- Best Dance/Electronic Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee
- Best Music Video: Freedom, Jon Batiste
- Best Music Film: Summer of Soul
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day
- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen’s Gambit and Soul
- Best Song Written for Visual Media: All Eyes on Me, Bo Burnham
- Best Contemporary instrumental Album: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti
- Best Bluegrass Album: My Bluegrass Heart, Bela Fleck
- Best Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
- Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Best Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton
- Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me by Brothers Osborne
- Best Country Song: Cold by Chris Stapleton
- Best Country Album: Starting Over by Chris Stapleton
- Best New Age Album: Divine Tides by Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
- Best Gospel Performance/Song: Never Lost, CeCe Winans
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Believe for It, CeCe Winans
- Best Gospel Album: Believe for It, CeCe Winans
- Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
- Best Roots Gospel Album: My Savior, Carrie Underwood
- Best Latin Pop Album: Mendo by Alex Cuba
- Best Musica Urbana Album: El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny
- Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Origen, Juanes
- Best Regional Mexican Music Album: A Mis 80’s, Vicente Fernandez
- Best Tropical Latin Album: Salswing!, Ruben Blades y Rodrigo Delgado & Orquesta
- Best American Roots Performance: Cry, Jon Batiste
- Best American Roots Song: Cry, Jon Batiste
- Best Americana Album: Native Sons, Los Lobos
- Best Folk Album: They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
- Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kau Ka Pe’a, Kalani Pe’a
- Best Reggae Album: Beauty in the Silence, SOJA
- Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo
- Best Global Music Performance: Mohabbat by Arooj Aftab
- Best Children’s Album: A Colorful World, Falu
- Best Spoken Word Album: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis, Don Cheadle
- Best Comedy Album: Sincerely, Louis CK
- Best Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Emily Bear
- Best Instrumental Composition: Eberhard, Lyle Mays
- Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella: Meta Knight’s Revenge, Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman
- Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version), Vince Mendoza
- Best Recording Package: Pakelang
- Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition
- Best Album Notes: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
- Best Historical Album: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
- Best Engineering Album, Non-Classical: Love for Sale
- Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff
- Best Remixed Recording: Passenger
- Best Immersive Audio Album: Alicia
- Best Engineered Album, Classical: Chanticleer Sings Christmas
- Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman
- Best Orchestral Performance: Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
- Best Opera Recording: Glass: Akhnaten
- Best Choral Performance: Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony Of A Thousand
- Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears
- Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Alone Together
- Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Mythologies
- Best Classical Compendium: Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change
- Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Shaw: Narrow Sea
