Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste wins Album of the Year award for ‘We Are’; See full list of winners here…

Las vegas: Jon Batiste, the most nominated this year, won Album of the Year for ‘We Are’, along with four other categories in the Grammy Awards 2022. He cleaned up with five awards, the most of any artist this year.

Batiste- a bandleader and television personality, whose previous prizes include an Oscar for his soundtrack to the Pixar animated movie ‘Soul’- surprised Grammy watchers by scoring 11 nominations this year, the most of any artist. ‘We Are’ is his eighth studio album, which was largely written and recorded prior to both the pandemic and 2020´s mass Black Lives Matter protests but featured prescient lyrics touching on relevant themes.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is being hosted by Trevor Noah. The Grammys were meant to be held in January and were postponed because of a spike in COVID numbers due to the Omicron variant.

