3 dead, 30 injured in bus accident

Ayodhya: In a tragic incident, at least 3 people lost their lives and 30 others were injured in a bus accident. The private bus was travelling to Bansi in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar from Delhi. It overturned on National Highway 27 while it was trying to overtake another vehicle.

The injured passengers were taken to the district hospital in Ayodhya for treatment.

Last month,7 people died and 45 were injured in a bus accident in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. In that incident, the bus fell of a cliff and into a ravine around 11.30 at night.