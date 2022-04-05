Allu Arjun gets in trouble with traffic police for his Range Rover

The Hyderabad Police Department has begun fining celebrities for breaking traffic laws. According to recent reports, the state police recently issued a challan to star actor Allu Arjun’s Land Rover Range luxury SUV for being tinted with black film as in India, the use of black film on automobile windows is prohibited.

Even after the prohibition, celebrities are known to use tinting on their high-end automobiles. Given the weather, it also aids in protecting the cabin from the greenhouse effect, which can cause the automobile to overheat. Taking note of this, the Hyderabad Police Department has begun removing black tint off automobiles or issuing challans for it.

Actor Allu Arjun was fined Rs 700 for the tint on his black Range Rover in a recent incident. Hyderabad Police has also taken action against bogus stickers, MLA stickers and black tints as part of the drive. Along with Allu Arjun, actor Kalyan Ram was stopped for a similar reason.

The rule to prohibit tinted windows on automobiles was enacted to minimise the number of crimes committed in automobiles. It is heavily enforced in the nation’s metropolitan areas, including Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.