Amruta Khanvikar becomes first Marathi actress to feature on Filmfare Magazine cover

Amruta Khanvilkar is the first Marathi actress to be on the cover of Filmfare Magazine. The title of the famous film magazine states, ‘Amruta creates magic with Chandramukhi’.

Director of Chandramukhi, Prasad Oak took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the actress and said, ‘I have been watching your hard work and your perseverance for the last two and a half years. Love you so much. Congratulations on receiving this honour’.

Amruta began her acting career in Hindi films before settling in Marathi industry, where she was given more challenging parts. The actress graced the cover of the newest issue of Filmfare as her hit film Chandramukhi approaches its release. ‘It’s a great Gudi Padwa present for me’, the ecstatic actress said.

With the April edition, Amruta Khanvilkar becomes Filmfare’s first-ever Marathi cover star, which is a significant success for the Marathi film industry. The cover shines with her flawless saree and undisturbed grace. She emanates Maharashtra’s essence with her crescent-shaped Chand bindi and the nose ring.

Amruta Khanvilkar is a well-known name in Hindi as well as the Marathi film industry. She had appeared in films such as Raazi, Malang, Damaged, Golmaal (Marathi), among others.