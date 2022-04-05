Bharti Singh shares an adorable post after welcoming baby boy

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child on Tuesday in Mumbai. The happy news was shared with followers on social media and the gender of the baby was also revealed. Bharti and Haarsh are overjoyed to be parents of their first newborn, a boy.

After the event, Haarsh took to his social media handle to share a picture of Bharti and him enjoying their infant in a basket with his face concealed. Bharti Singh also shared an image from her pregnancy photoshoot with the caption, ‘Jo Tummy maie tha aa gaya bahar, it’s a boy’.

The Comedian has been working during her pregnancy. Bharti Singh and Haarsh were currently hosting the reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’ after hosting ‘Dance Deewane 3’. Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra are the judges for the show. Aside from that, Bharti and Haarsh’s programme, ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’ just finished its third season.

Bharti got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017 in a lavish ceremony held in Goa.