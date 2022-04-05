Couples who do this have a better love life

A study carried out by researchers in the Georgia State University revealed that couples who share child care duties have better love life. The study also found that couples reported worse sex lives in relationships where women bore the burden of child-care duties.

According to the study, in relationships where men did most or all the childcare, women reported having the highest quality sex lives. But, men reported the lowest quality sex.

Also Read: Following these tips will strengthen your love life

The study was based on data collected in 2006 from 487 couples from low-income and middle-class homes. It was presented at the American Sociological Association’s annual meeting.