Date of 2023 Geneva International Motor Show announced

Geneva: Organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS)or Salon International de l’Auto have announced the dates of the event. The show will run from February 14 to February 19, 2023, at the Palexpo Exposition Centre in Geneva, Switzerland. The grand show is returning after 3 years. It was cancelled in 2020,2021 and 2022 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Geneva International Motor Show is the oldest automotive event in the world. It started in 1905. This is the 91st edition of the show.