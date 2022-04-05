‘Family is everything’: Cristiano Ronaldo drops cute picture with his girlfriend and kids

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is known for being a devoted family man, shared a sweet photo with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their four children on Twitter, with the caption, ‘Family is everything’.

In the picture, Ronaldo, Georgina and his four children can be seen enjoying each other’s company in a park. Georgina was dressed in a pink hoodie and joggers. Cristiano dressed casually, wearing a light blue blazer and black joggers.

In October last year, the Manchester United star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed that they are expecting twins. Ronaldo stated in a heartfelt Instagram post, ‘Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you’.

Georgina Rodriguez is a model, dancer and influencer. She has a significant social media following, having over 35 million Instagram followers. She recently appeared in ‘I Am Georgina’ a six-part Netflix documentary about her life with Cristiano.

Also Read: Bharti Singh shares an adorable post after welcoming baby boy

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, was absent from Manchester United’s Premier League encounter against Leicester City on Saturday. The Portuguese superstar was suffering from flu-like symptoms and hence missed the opening game of the month.