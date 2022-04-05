Follow these simple steps for applying for ‘ration cards from home’!

Through the government’s ration card system, you may obtain food grains like rice, wheat, bajra, sugar, and others at a cheap or subsidized price. All you have to do to collect the benefits is get a ration card created in your name. However, it takes a significant amount of time and effort to have it done through government authorities.

But that is no longer the case, as you now have an alternative option for getting the ration card created quickly and easily. In this post, we will explain how you may apply for a ration card from the comfort of your own home, as well as what documentation you will need. You may also apply by visiting the official website of your city in India.

Documents required

Passport size photograph of family members

Aadhaar Card

Electricity bill

Income certificate

Copy of the front page of your passbook

Gas connection details

How to apply online for Ration Card in Delhi?

If you are a Delhi resident, go to https://nfs.delhigovt.nic.in/.

Then, log in to the portal to apply.

Then, under NFSA 2013, click on Application Form for Food Security.

After that, fill out the application form with the requested information and submit any required papers.

How to apply online for Ration Card in UP?