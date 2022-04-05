IndiGo announces new flights from this gulf country

Muscat: Indian private air carrier, IndiGo will operate new passenger flight services from Oman. The airline will operate daily flights from Muscat to Kochi and Mumbai.

Flights from Mumbai to Muscat will depart at 9:45pm local time and arrive in Muscat at 10:55pm. The return flight will take off from Muscat at 11.55pm, arriving in Mumbai the next morning at 4:10am. Flights from Kochi will depart at 11:25pm and arrive in Oman at 1:40am. Flights from Muscat will leave at 2.40 am and will arrive at Kochi at 7.55 pm.

Similarly, low-cost Omani airline SalamAir also announced plans to three Indian cities: Jaipur, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram, recently. Flights to Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram will operate six days a week.