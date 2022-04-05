Italy expels 30 Russian diplomats due to security concerns

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced on Tuesday that Italy has expelled 30 Russian diplomats due to security concerns, and that Russia would reciprocate, according to TASS.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a number of other Western governments have taken similar moves.

On Tuesday, Italy summoned Russia’s envoy to the foreign ministry to inform him that the diplomats were being removed.

‘The step is in agreement with other European and Atlantic allies and is required for reasons related to our national security and in the light of the current situation produced by the Russian Federation’s unlawful aggression against Ukraine,’ Di Maio said in a statement.

Russia will respond appropriately, according to TASS news agency, citing Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.