Korea Open Super 500 Badminton: India’s Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod enter second round

Apr 5, 2022, 02:25 pm IST

Seoul: In badminton, India’s Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod entered the second round of the men’s and women’s singles at the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament.

World championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen defeated Choi Ji Hoon of South Korea by ‘14-21, 21-16, 21-18’. Sixth seeded Lakshya  Sen will next  face Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito. Sen had entered the finals at German Open and All England Championships in the last six months.

Malvika Bansod defeated  world no 24 Han Yue of China by ‘ 20-22, 22-20, 21-10’.  Unseeded Bansod, who had reached the finals of Syed Modi Super 300 tournament in January, will face sixth seeded Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the second round.

Meanwhile,  Swiss Open finalist HS Prannoy lost to  Malaysia’s Cheam June Wei ‘17-21, 7-21’ in 41 minutes. In doubles, Indian duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lost by ‘14-21, 19-21’ to Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia. , Bokka Navaneeth and B Sumeeth Reddy went down ‘14-21’ 19-21’ to sixth seeded Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

