Money laundering case: Nawab Malik’s judicial custody extended till April 18

Mumbai: A Special PMLA court extended the judicial custody of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik till April 18 on Monday, in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. Malik was produced in court after his custody ended on Monday, following which the court extended the custody.

Nilesh Bhosle, Advocate of Nawab Malik told reporters that the Minister has challenged his arrest calling it illegal. ‘Nawab Malik was produced in Court today, with the end of his judicial custody; now it’s been extended till April 18. He has requested his home food and medicines and has also challenged his arrest calling it illegal and unconstitutional’, Bhosle said.

Malik, the chief of NCP’s Mumbai unit and also the Guardian minister for Parbhani and Gondia districts, was arrested on February 23. He is currently in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.