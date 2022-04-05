PM Modi discusses Ukraine situation with Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett by phone on Monday about the recent geopolitical events, such as the situation in Ukraine.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is already on its 40th day. On Monday, explosions were reported in the southern cities of Kherson and Odesa, while air raid sirens sounded in the east.

Bennett received Modi’s best wishes for a speedy recovery following his Covid-19 diagnosis. The Prime Minister also conveyed his sympathies for the recent terrorist acts in Israel, which claimed the lives of many people. The Prime Minister`s Office said, ‘The leaders had a detailed discussion on recent geo-political developments, including the situation in Ukraine. They also reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives’.

Modi also expressed his desire to welcome Bennett to India as soon as possible.

On the other hand, India has appealed for restraint on both sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying that the best way to settle any concerns between the two nations is via ‘diplomatic dialogue’.

Modi has already talked to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in an attempt to end the conflict via dialogue. The PM also praised the continuing talks between Russia and Ukraine, expressing optimism that they will bring an end to the crisis.

Similarly, Bennett plays a peacemaker’s role in the battle, having made multiple calls to both Putin and Zelensky in an attempt to aid in the resolution of the conflict.