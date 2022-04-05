PM Modi pays tribute to Dalit icon Jagjivan Ram on his 115th Birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram, a foremost Dalit leader of his time on Tuesday, and said the nation will always remember his ‘remarkable’ contribution during the freedom movement and after Independence.

‘Tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji on his birth anniversary. Our nation will always remember his remarkable contribution be it during the freedom movement or after Independence. He was widely admired for his administrative skills and concern for the poor’, PM Modi tweeted.

Tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji on his birth anniversary. Our nation will always remember his remarkable contribution be it during the freedom movement or after Independence. He was widely admired for his administrative skills and concern for the poor. pic.twitter.com/2Z1Gh6AGOV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2022

Popularly known as Babuji, Jagjivan Ram was one of India’s greatest Dalit icons, who fought for the rights of the underprivileged. Born in Bihar in 1908, Ram was a freedom fighter and served as a minister in governments led by Jawaharlal Nehru and later India Gandhi. He was the Defence Minister during the India-Pakistan War in 1971.

During India’s Independent movement, he founded the All-India Depressed Classes League in 1935 that worked towards equality for the ‘untouchables’. He quit the Congress to protest against Emergency and served as a deputy prime minister in the Janata Party government.