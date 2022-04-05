Remember to do these things before having sex

Sex is an integral part of life. No matter how many times you might have had sex with your partner there are certain thing that you must do before sex.

Here is a list of things to keep in mind before having sex:

1. Protection: This is the foremost thing. Using a condom will not only protect you from Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) but also prevent unwanted pregnancy.

Unfortunately, as far as statistics, condom use is pretty low in India. A study from the National Center for Health Statistics said that only 24% of women and 34% of men used protection the last time they had sex. The poll was conducted on more than 20,000 individuals between the age group of 15-44.

2. Check your breath: Bad breath is the main villain among couples. Bad breath can turn anyone off and is a definite no. Brushing or rinsing your mouth before sex can save you both from an uncomfortable situation.

‘Personal grooming also gives your partner a visual treat. Cleaning up, applying deodorant all add to enriching the sensual experience and also add to the foreplay. And foreplay to sex is like warm up to exercise, easy to omit, but crucial for good results’, says Dr. Dr Prakash Kothari, Head of the Department of Sexual Medicine at King Edward Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

3. Be clean down under: Clean your private parts before engaging into sex. Unclean genitals can seriously put your partner off. Also, if you have a genital infection, you could pass it on to your partner.

A study found that there is a higher incidence of genital infection in people who did not have proper genital hygiene practices. So, make sure you spruce up your personal hygiene!

4. Clean bowels: It’s important to pee right after having sex, it’s equally important to do so before too.

5. Foreplay: Last but most important thing is to devote more time for foreplay. As per studies, most women need about 20 minutes for their bodies to fully prepare for penetrative sex. Make sure you devote more time to the foreplay, because there is always more pleasure in travelling than in arriving at the destination’, says Dr. Prakash Kothari.