Russia threatens to penalise Wikipedia if ‘false information’ is not removed

Roskomnadzor, Russia’s communications regulator, said on Tuesday that it wanted Wikipedia to remove “content with incorrect information of public interest” about the Ukrainian crisis.

The regulator accused Wikipedia of disseminating incorrect material on Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine, as well as Russian military actions.

According to Russian law, the owner of an Internet resource who fails to erase illegal information when instructed to do so by Roskomnadzor faces a fine of up to 4 million roubles ($48,120.30), according to the regulator.

On February 24, Russia pushed tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, sparking furious Ukrainian opposition and Western sanctions.

(1 dollar = 83.1250 roubles)

