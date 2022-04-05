Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle lower

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices slipped down on Tuesday. The rising crude oil prices influenced the investors.

BSE Sensex slipped 435 points or 0.72%to close at 60,177. NSE Nifty moved 96 points or 0.53% lower to settle at 17,957. Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.38% higher and small-cap gained 0.85%. 6 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,344 shares advanced and 1,055 declined.

The top gainers in the market were NTPC, PowerGrid, ITC, Titan, TCS, Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever. The top losers in the market were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys and Wipro .