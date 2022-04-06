South Korea’s Seoul to have a dedicated K-pop arena

Seoul: Good news for K-pop fans as a new arena dedicated only to Korean music will be made soon in Seoul. The new complex, called Seoul Arena, will be constructed in Seoul’s northern Dobong-gu and is expected to be completed in October 2025.

According to the Variety, The Seoul Metropolitan Government and South Korean internet company Kakao, on Monday, announced the construction of K-pop’s arena in the capital. The arena promises to have over 18,000 seats with a capacity of 28,000 people for standing performances. The project also features a medium-sized performance venue with a capacity of 7,000, a movie theater, and other commercial facilities.