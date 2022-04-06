Actress Tejasswi Prakash buys Audi Q7 worth 1 crore

Tejasswi Prakash has now become the proud owner of a brand new luxury automobile after winning Bigg Boss 15 and finding her love Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi was spotted in the dealership with lover Karan by her side. She bought an Audi Q7 and in several videos released by a paparazzo’s Instagram account, the actress is smashing a coconut in front of her new automobile (a ceremony performed by most Indians after purchasing a new vehicle) at the showroom.

A fan wrote, ‘Very proud of you’. Another one added, ‘Truly welly deserved’. While many dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.

The Audi Q7 was discontinued for a brief, but the SUV was reintroduced in the nation early this year. According to sources, an Audi Q7 costs between Rs 70 and Rs 80 lakh.

On the work front, Tejasswi is now starring in the Colors TV programme Naagin 6, while Karan was most recently seen as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp.