AirAsia to resume services to these two countries from India

Mumbai: Private air carrier, AirAsia will soon resume commercial passenger flights to Malaysia and Thailand from India. The services will restart from this month.

The airline has introduced six new routes from India to Malaysia that includes Bengaluru-Kuala Lumpur (KL) and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur, Tiruchirappalli to Kuala Lumpur, Kochi – Kuala Lumpur, Hyderabad – Kuala Lumpur and Kolkata – Kuala Lumpur. The Kochi- Kuala Lumpur service will begin from April 18 and Kolkata – Kuala Lumpur from April 23. The and Hyderabad – Kuala Lumpur service will begin from May 1, 2022.

Also Read: Indian Railways to add extra coaches in these 21 pairs of trains: Full list

It also announced five new routes from India to Thailand. It include Bengaluru-Bangkok (Don Mueang) commencing from May 4, Chennai-Bangkok (Don Mueang) on May 4, Kolkata-Bangkok (Don Mueang) from May 2, Kochi-Bangkok (Don Mueang) from May 1 and Jaipur-Bangkok (Don Mueang) May 1.

AirAsia announced that passengers will get 20% off on all seats and flights on bookings done between April 4-10, 2022, for the travel period from May 1, 2022, until March 23, 2023. Bookings are available on the AirAsia Super App by clicking the ‘Flights’ icon.