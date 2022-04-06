An emirate in UAE to ban single-use plastics from June

Abu Dhabi: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) announced that the use of single-use plastic bags will be banned from June 2022. EAD took this decision in line with the Emirate’s integrated single-use plastic policy launched by the UAE. The policy was launched in 2020.

Also Read: Gulf country lifts fines for delay in renewal of resident cards

EAD will encourage the use of reusable products in the emirate. It will launch measures to reduce the use and demand for 16 single-use plastic products that include cups, stirrers, lids and cutlery. EAD is also looking to phase out single-use styrofoam cups, plates and food containers by 2024.