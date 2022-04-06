Apple hikes price of these products in India

Mumbai: Consumer electronics brand, Apple has hiked the price of its AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones in India. Apple increased the price due to the hike in customs duties.

The AirPods 2nd generation is currently available at Rs 14,100, up from around Rs 11,000. AirPods 3rd generation now costs Rs 20,500 in India, up from Rs 17,990 previously. The AirPods Pro is priced at Rs 26,300. It was previously priced at Rs 24,990.

Also Read: Adopt these 5 simple habits for great skin

The AirPods 2nd gen, AirPods 3rd gen, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max are among the company’s audio products available in the country.