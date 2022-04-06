CM Basavaraj Bommai pays homage to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 115th birth anniversary

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid respect to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his 115th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

After offering floral tributes to Ram, the CM addressed the occasion by saying, ‘Born in a poor family in Bihar, he had to endure insult and humiliation. Overcoming all the odds he went on to become the Deputy Prime Minister of the country. He is a great leader who discharged his responsibilities with efficiency and diligence’.

Bommai further stated, ‘He was the voice and pride of the Dalits and weaker sections. He strived to deliver justice to the oppressed classes. The Green Revolution he ushered in as the Union Agriculture minister enabled India to attain self-sufficiency in feeding its hungry. India became self-sufficient in food grain production with the inspiration and leadership of Jagjivan Ram’.

Also Read: Actress Tejasswi Prakash buys Audi Q7 worth 1 crore

On the occasion, PM Narendra Modi also paid homage to the senior statesman, saying that the country would always remember his amazing contribution. The elderly leader was known for his administrative abilities and care for the underprivileged.

Jagjivan Ram, often known as Babuji, was a Dalit hero who battled for the rights of the impoverished in India.

He fought for an egalitarian society during his political career, which spanned a record 50 years. During the 1971 India-Pakistan War, he served as Defence Minister. Between 1977 and 1979, Babu Jagjivan Ram served as Deputy Prime Minister. In 1935, he founded the All-India Depressed Classes League, which advocated for equality for the ‘untouchables’ during India’s independence fight.