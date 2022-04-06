Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at Rs 38,240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4780. The price yellow metal is unchanged for the second day in a row.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures were down by Rs 21 to Rs 51,350 per 10 gram. Silver May futures were trading at Rs 66,125 per kg, down by Rs 73.

Also Read: Know how to identify fake Aadhaar online

In the international market, gold prices eased as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials boosted the dollar and Treasury yields to multi-year highs, denting the safe-haven metal’s appeal. Spot gold was down by 0.2% at $ 1,920.87 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $ 1,920.90.